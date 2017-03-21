Caught on video: Suspected kidnapper tries to snatch teen

NORTH HOLLYWOOD — Police Tuesday searched for a man who was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a teenage girl as she walked to school in North Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured the incident in broad daylight around 10 a.m. Monday, and was shown to CBS Los Angeles.

During the video, the man walks up behind the unsuspecting student and grabs her. The teenage girl manages to twist free and break away, but the suspect is seen trying to grab her a second time.

[embedded content]

The girl finally runs away from the man, who walked away from the scene.

Police say the victim did not know her attacker.

Surveillance video provided by Michael Oreb appears to show the suspect’s gray BMW drive away from the scene.

CBS Los Angeles reports extra patrols will be out as students walk to school.

One student who also shares the same route to school as the one in the video told CBS Los Angeles she will be extra cautious this week.