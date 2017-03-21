Andrew Puzder to step down as CEO of Carl's Jr. parent

NEW YORK – The parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s has named a new CEO to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump.

CKE Restaurants said Puzder will be replaced in April by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands’ (YUM) Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Puzder withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary in February after Senate Republicans became troubled about his acknowledgement that he belatedly paid taxes on a former housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the United States.

“I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago, and I could not be more pleased to have Jason Marker selected to be the company’s next leader,” Puzder, who has been CEO of CKE since 2000, said in a statement.

As president of KFC’s U.S. division, Marker oversaw strategy for more than 4,000 restaurants and 450 franchisees.