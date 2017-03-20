Weather Update: Monday Night, March 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Has Sprung,  But a mid-week cool down!!

Expect some more clouds returning through the night time hours but staying dry overnight with lows only falling into the mid 50’s.

Lots of clouds and warm weather returns for Tuesday with a few late day showers and storms moving in from the Northwest.  Some of these isolated storms could be quite strong as highs reach the mid to upper 70’s.  Any showers will taper off Tuesday night with lows back in the low 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies and not as warm Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60’s.  Cool Wednesday night with lows in the 40’s.  A little cooler with some clouds Thursday with most areas staying in the upper 50’s.  Dry and pleasant Friday with highs back in the 60’s.

Another storm system for the first half of the weekend with rain most likely by Saturday.  The second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week. with highs back in the 70’s.

 

 

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

