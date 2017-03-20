Weather Update: Monday Night, March 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Has Sprung, But a mid-week cool down!!



Expect some more clouds returning through the night time hours but staying dry overnight with lows only falling into the mid 50’s.

Lots of clouds and warm weather returns for Tuesday with a few late day showers and storms moving in from the Northwest. Some of these isolated storms could be quite strong as highs reach the mid to upper 70’s. Any showers will taper off Tuesday night with lows back in the low 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies and not as warm Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Cool Wednesday night with lows in the 40’s. A little cooler with some clouds Thursday with most areas staying in the upper 50’s. Dry and pleasant Friday with highs back in the 60’s.

Another storm system for the first half of the weekend with rain most likely by Saturday. The second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week. with highs back in the 70’s.