Today in Trump: March 20, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings

Neil Gorsuch, the man President Donald Trump chose to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, will begin his Senate confirmation hearings on Monday at 11 a.m.

Due to Republican control of the Senate, Gorsuch is expected to eventually be confirmed to the court. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has said he expects the entire process to last roughly six weeks, and hopes to have Gorsuch on the court before the Senate leaves for its Easter recess.

FBI Director James Comey to testify at Russia hearing

FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, at 10 a.m., alongside National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers, at a hearing about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Recent Trump Administration News:

New CBS Nation Tracker poll

Supporters look to Trump to “make good deals” on legislation; opponents see a president distracted

Here’s something Americans agree on: they think President Trump is trying to do a lot – though it’s too much for some. Whether they like it all is a different matter, of course. And a lot of activity has meant there are a lot of things for supporters to cheer…and for opponents to dislike.

His strongest backers like just about all they see – “this is what I voted for,” they say – though they’re notably not yet sold on the health-care bill. They turn to Mr. Trump for accurate information over other sources, believe he was wiretapped, describe him as “focused” and that he makes them feel “confident” in him.

Face the Nation

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney are the guests on “Face the Nation,” at 10:30 a.m.

Nancy Pelosi warns Trump voters could lose out under GOP Obamacare replacement

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in an interview broadcast Sunday that President Trump’s supporters might lose out if Obamacare is replaced with the new Republican plan.

“Republicans will find any excuse to pull money up to the high end at the expense of the working class,” Pelosi said in an interview taped Friday with CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And what’s so strange about it all is many of the people, many of the millions of people who are benefiting from the Affordable Care Act voted for Donald Trump. They live in red areas. That money will be taken from red areas.”

“Any of the people who will be advantaged by the money going to the high end will be in blue areas. How’s that? It’s so wrong,” she continued.

Ted Cruz says he won’t vote for GOP health care bill as it stands

As Republicans continue to debate their plan for health care overhaul, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that he won’t vote for the bill as it stands because it will not solve the problem of rising insurance premiums.

“I cannot vote for any bill that keeps premiums rising,” Cruz said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

House intel chairman: Still no evidence of Trump Tower wiretapping

On the eve of FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, said Sunday — after he received information on the subject from the FBI — that there is still no reason to suspect Trump Tower was wiretapped during the 2016 campaign.

Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation hearings: How to watch online

Neil Gorsuch, the man President Donald Trump chose to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, will begin his Senate confirmation hearings on Monday.

Due to Republican control of the Senate, Gorsuch is expected to eventually be confirmed to the court. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has said he expects the entire process to last roughly six weeks, and hopes to have Gorsuch on the court before the Senate leaves for its Easter recess.