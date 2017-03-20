Tim Allen on being conservative in Hollywood

Comedian Tim Allen has come under fire for his word choice in describing being conservative in Hollywood.

The “Last Man Standing” star explained his views during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday, after the host mentioned that Allen attended the Inauguration in January. 

“You’ve got to be real careful around here,” Allen said of speaking positively of President Donald Trump in Hollywood. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group — ‘You know, what we believe is right’ — I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

Allen’s comments drew criticism online for the comparison to Germany during the 1930s. 

For his part, Allen expressed some dismay at the lack of pageantry on Inauguration Day itself. 

It looked like a Cadillac parade. Everything was just rows of Cadillacs,” he said. “My kids were going, ‘Is this the parade?’ It’s just black Cadillac after black Cadillac and then a tractor. There’s no marching bands.” 

Check out Allen’s interview with Kimmel here: 

Tim Allen on Going to Donald Trump’s Inauguration by Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
