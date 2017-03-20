Soddy Daisy Baseball Gets 6-2 District Win Over East Hamilton

Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF) The Soddy Daisy baseball team opened district play on Monday night with a 6-2 win over East Hamilton.

The Trojans scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first. Harrison Travis singled to right score Justin Cooke and Jacob Jennings

to make it 2-0. Addison Roberts then added an RBI sac fly to make it 3-0. That was all the cushion Trojans starter

Logan Workman needed. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before having to leave with a blister on his finger.