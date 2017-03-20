“Small” student demonstration over fate of LaFayette High Principal

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) Changes may be coming for LaFayette High School Monday.

Students report there was a “small” demonstration today at the school this morning.

They are upset at reports that Principal Mike Culberson’s contract will not be renewed.

The Superintendent’s office issued a statement Monday morning denying that he has been fired.

“There have been no personnel changes in the Administration at LaFayette High School. Mr. Mike Culberson is still the Principal; however, he is not on campus today for personal reasons.”

Damon Raines,

Superintendent of Schools

But another source tells us that Culberson’s status will be dealt with at tonight’s county school board meeting.

The Superintendent’s Office has not replied to our inquiry yet about tonight’s meeting.

Culberson was named Principal at the school in 2011.

Prior to that, he was the principal at LaFayette Middle and Stone Creek Elementary.