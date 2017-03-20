Saw dust fire at Wagner Pencil Company

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SALE CREEK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sale Creek firefighters battled a blaze of some sort at the Wagner Pencil Company Monday morning.

They got the call to 660 Industrial Boulevard around 8:20 AM.

They found smoke and flames coming from the saw dust collection silo at the rear of the building.

The fire was contained to the duct work and the silo.

Investigators believe it was started by a spark from a machine used during the pencil making process and ignited the saw dust.

They put the fire out with minimal damage.

Share:

Related Videos

Chattanooga
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
High school leaders compete in Chattanooga
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Allergists very busy after early start of allergy season
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ceremony to Remember Lynching of Ed Johnson
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now