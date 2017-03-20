Saw dust fire at Wagner Pencil Company

SALE CREEK, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sale Creek firefighters battled a blaze of some sort at the Wagner Pencil Company Monday morning.

They got the call to 660 Industrial Boulevard around 8:20 AM.

They found smoke and flames coming from the saw dust collection silo at the rear of the building.

The fire was contained to the duct work and the silo.

Investigators believe it was started by a spark from a machine used during the pencil making process and ignited the saw dust.

They put the fire out with minimal damage.