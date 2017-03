Police: Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys tracked to Mexico

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Tom Brady’s missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017 that his jersey was found through the “cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.”

(AP) — The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is over. And the trail leads to Mexico.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday that department investigators relied on a tip from an informant and tracked Brady’s jersey from last month’s 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons to Mexico.

They also found the quarterback’s jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL has said the jersey was in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media.” A Mexican newspaper company, the Mexican Editorial Organization, said on Twitter a short time later that a former executive from tabloid Diario La Prensa was involved in the case.

A statement was expected later in the day.

The jerseys are in the possession of the FBI in Boston, and law enforcement was working to authenticate them.