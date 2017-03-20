LSU Hires Will Wade as New Head Basketball Coach

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Will Wade is leaving VCU to take over LSU after guiding the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in both his seasons as coach.

LSU made the announcement Monday night on its athletics web site and Twitter. It said more details will come Tuesday.

The announcement was attributed to Vice Chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva, who flew to Richmond on Sunday with deputy AD Eddie Nunez and met with Wade for several hours.

The 34-year-old Wade guided the Rams to a 51-20 record. He spent the two previous seasons at Chattanooga and is 91-45 overall as a head coach.

He replaces Johnny Jones, who was fired March 10 with two years remaining on his contract after the Tigers finished 10-21.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.