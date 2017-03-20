James Comey hearing on Russia — live updates

FBI Director James Comey is slated to go before the House Intelligence Committee Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET in the first public congressional hearing focused on the investigation into Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers is also expected to testify before the panel, whose chairman is Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, and ranking member is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California.

Comey will almost certainly be asked about President Trump’s claim that President Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the election. Nunes and Schiff said last week that they have not seen any evidence from the Justice Department that supports the allegation. The top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee also say that they’ve seen no evidence suggesting Mr. Trump’s phones at Trump Tower were tapped by Obama. The FBI director had previously briefed leadership in the House and Senate — known as the Gang of Eight — on Mr. Trump’s wiretapping allegations and other national security matters.

As for Russia, the U.S. intelligence community issued a report in early January in which the CIA, FBI and NSA concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign involving covert intelligence operations and overt propaganda to undermine faith in the 2016 U.S. election, disparage Hillary Clinton and help Mr. Trump’s election chances.