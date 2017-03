Until the recent restoration, the shrine hadn’t been restored in more than 200 years.

“If this intervention hadn’t happened now, there is a very great risk that there could have been a collapse,” Bonnie Burnham of the World Monuments Fund said Monday. “This is a complete transformation of the monument.”

In this October 28, 2016 photo, Greek preservation experts worked to strengthen the Edicule surrounding the Tomb of Jesus, as part of the conservation work.