Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation hearings – live updates

Tuesday marks day two of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice. After the first day’s opening statements, senators are expected to question Gorsusch all day Tuesday. Wednesday will include testimony from outside witnesses.

Live updates will begin when the hearing commences at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gorsuch’s senate confirmation hearings began Monday with opening statements from all 20 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the judge’s two home-state senators, Sen. Cory Gardner and Sen. Michael Bennet, as well as former acting Obama solicitor general Neal Katyal.

The confirmation hearings are expected to last three or four days.

Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Schedule

Monday: Opening remarks by the Senate Judiciary Committe members

Opening remarks by the Senate Judiciary Committe members Tuesday: Senators will question Gorsuch

Senators will question Gorsuch Wednesday: Testimony about Gorsuch by outside witnesses

