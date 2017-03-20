Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation hearings – live updates

Tuesday marks day two of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice. After the first day’s opening statements, senators are expected to question Gorsusch all day Tuesday. Wednesday will include testimony from outside witnesses.
Gorsuch’s senate confirmation hearings began Monday with opening statements from all 20 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the judge’s two home-state senators, Sen. Cory Gardner and Sen. Michael Bennet, as well as former acting Obama solicitor general Neal Katyal.
The confirmation hearings are expected to last three or four days.
Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Schedule
- Monday: Opening remarks by the Senate Judiciary Committe members
- Tuesday: Senators will question Gorsuch
- Wednesday: Testimony about Gorsuch by outside witnesses