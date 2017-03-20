Eye Opener: FBI and NSA directors to testify before Congress

| FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers are called to testify on Russia’s influence in the 2016 election. Comey will also face questions about President Trump’s unsubstantiated wiretap allegations. Also, South Carolina upsets No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA tournament. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.

