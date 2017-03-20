Deputies recover juvenile and charge men with sex crimes

FYFFE, Alabama (WDEF) – Two Sand Mountain man were charged over the weekend when deputies discovered a missing juvenile with them.

They got a tip about where they could find the missing juvenile.

It led them to a home on Blackwell Street in Fyffe.

Deputies found the missing juvenile, and arrested the two men at the home.

30 year old Michael Anthony Wooten faces charges of 2nd degree Rape, 2nd degree Sodomy, Interference with Child Custody and Sorna Violation.

51 year old Daniel David Wooten faces second degree Rape and interference with Child Custody.