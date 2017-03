CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department is in search of a missing person, Zulma Quizar.

Zulma Quizar was last seen on March 04, 2017 around 2000 hours going to the gas station but never returned. The vehicle was located unoccupied on a parking lot.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of 24-year-old Zulma Quizar or have seen her, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

*Photo from Chattanooga Police Department