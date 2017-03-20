Brand News: Local JC Penney’s stores survive cut

NEW YORK (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley avoided the carnage from J.C. Penney’s latest store closing spree.

On Friday, the national chain announced the 138 stores that will close by the summer.

And the Chattanooga, Cleveland, Scottsboro AL and Rome Georgia stores all survived.

Penney’s mainly targeted rural stores, particularly in the Midwest.

The list includes 3 stores in Tennessee (nearest Knoxville), 5 in Georgia and 4 in Alabama (including Gadsden).

The closings list is about 13% of their total stores.