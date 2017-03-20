Alyssa Mastromonaco reflects on time in Obama White House in new book

| During the 2008 presidential campaign, Alyssa Mastromonaco was Barack Obama’s director of scheduling and advance. She went on to serve in the Obama White House as the youngest woman to be a deputy chief of staff of operations. Mastromonaco joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her new book, “Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?: And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House.”

