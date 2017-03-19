Weather Update: Sunday, March 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After a wet start early, the weekend looking good!



Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Sunday with highs 61-63. Fair skies will continue Sunday night with chilly lows back into the upper 30’s to near 40.

Partly cloudy and warmer for Monday with highs around 70. Partly cloudy and warm weather Tuesday with highs back in the 70’s. Clouds will increase late with some late showers into the Tuesday night. Drier and a little cooler later Wednesday with pretty quiet weather forecast for the second half of next week with another storm system for the first half of next week with rain most likely next Saturday.

Get ready for the official start of Springtime for the beginning of next week.