Waiter fired after asking customer for proof of residency

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – A waiter was fired from a Southern California restaurant after asking customers to prove they had legal residency before serving them.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that 23-year-old Brenda Carrillo says she and a friend got the question at Saint Marc in Huntington Beach. Carrillo says the waiter later asked her sister and another friend to see their proof of residency.

She says the women complained to the manager and left. One later posted an account of the incident online.

The restaurant said in an online post that the waiter was fired.

Kent Bearden, senior director of operations for Saint Marc, says the restaurant will donate 10 percent of the weekend’s sales to a nonprofit chosen by the women.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Guns on campus bill becomes law without Haslam signature
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now