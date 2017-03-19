The Latest: Golovkin knocks down Jacobs in fourth round

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, of Thailand, celebrates after a super flyweight championship boxing match against Roman Gonzalez, of Nicaragua, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in New York. Martin stopped Cruz in the eighth round. Rungvisai won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(AP) — The Latest on the Danny Jacobs-Gennady Golovkin fight Saturday night. (all times local):

After a slow start, Gennady Golovkin showed his power in the fourth by knocking down Danny Jacobs.

The AP scored the first and second round for Jacobs, but the knockout put Golovkin ahead on the unofficial scorecard, 38-37.

Jacobs switched to a left-handed stance for much of the early rounds, and Golovkin was able to hit him with two rights early in the fourth.

Two action fighters started slow in the middleweight title unification bout between Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs.

Both boxers were cautious, but Jacobs did the most in the first round. AP scored the first 10-9 for Jacobs and the second 10-9 for Golovkin.

Jacobs fought left-handed for a portion of the second round.

Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stunned previously unbeaten Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, knocking down the Nicaraguan in the first round, bloodying his face with an unintentional head butt in the third, then winning a majority decision for the WBC super flyweight championship Saturday night.

Even though Sor Rungvisai was docked a point in the sixth round for another head clash — there were several in the brutal bout — he never backed off. He relentlessly attacked the cut over the right eye of Gonzalez, who clearly was hampered by the blood streaming down his face.

In only his second fight outside Asia, Sor Rungvisai improved to 42-4-1 with 38 knockouts. Gonzalez, considered by many the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, is 46-1.

One judge had the fight even at 113-113. The other two gave the Thai the nod 114-112 in the action-packed bout on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs middleweight unification bout.

The sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden booed the decision.