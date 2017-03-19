The Latest: After quiet start, March Madness gets big upset

Iowa State’s Deonte Burton (30) goes up for a shot against Purdue’s Isaac Haas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Latest on Day 3 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

12:05 p.m.

It took three days for the NCAA Tournament to produce a major upset.

It was a stunner that busted a ton of brackets.

Villanova, the defending national champion and the top overall seed, was upended by eighth-seeded Wisconsin 65-62.

Fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga, helped by a blown call that the NCAA acknowledged was wrong but led to a technical foul on a furious Chris Collins of Northwestern, barely survived a charge from the underdog Wildcats.

Eleventh-seeded Xavier routed Florida State 91-66, and Florida did the same in dispatching of Virginia 65-39. Second-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Butler each won by nine, and West Virginia opened the day with a 12-point win over Notre Dame.

Purdue and Iowa State capped the day’s action with a thriller. The Boilermakers nearly blew a 19-point lead, but held on for an 80-76 victory.

No. 1 seeds North Carolina and Kansas look for Sweet Sixteen bids on Sunday, as will Duke, Louisville, Kentucky and UCLA.

___

11:34 p.m.

Purdue once held what seemed like an unsurmountable 19-point lead over Iowa State in the last game of the NCAA Tournament’s Saturday schedule.

The Cyclones are doing everything they can to reach their third Sweet 16 in four years.

Iowa State rallied in the second half, drawing within 71-69 with just under four minutes left. Senior Deonte Burton punctuated the rally with a monstrous dunk over Purdue star Caleb Swanigan.

___

10:59 p.m.

Devin Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, the fifth double-double of his career, and No. 4 seed Florida handled fifth-seeded Virginia 65-39 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Justin Leon added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Gators (26-8), who advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the 11th time in school history and fifth in the last seven years. They will play No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the East Regional in New York City on Friday.

They can thank stingy defense and a ridiculous run spanning halftime for this trip to Madison Square Garden.

Florida held Virginia (23-11) to a season-low 17 points in the first half and 30.2 percent shooting on the night. The turning point came late in the first half, when the Gators started a 21-0 run that was their most lopsided of the season.

Virginia was held to its fewest points since a 48-38 loss to Wisconsin in 2013.

—Mark Long reporting from Orlando, Florida.

10:39 p.m.

The last two games of an exciting Saturday in the NCAA Tournament look like they might be duds.

Florida jumped all over Virginia late in the first half and cruised from there, extending its lead to 61-36 with just over five minutes left. Purdue is threatening to do the same to fifth-seeded Iowa State in Milwaukee. The Boilermakers exploited their size advantage in the opening 20 minutes and led 44-31 at the break.

___

10:35 p.m.

Lauri Markkanen and Allonzo Trier combined for 30 points and No. 2-seeded Arizona rallied to defeat No. 7 Saint Mary’s 69-60 and advance to the West Regional’s Sweet Sixteen on Saturday night.

The Wildcats were on the ropes in the first half, but found life in the second half to pull away for the win.

The teams went back and forth in the second 20 minutes until Arizona went on an 11-2 run sparked by Trier, who took over the second half. He scored nine of those 11 points during the stretch with a dribble-drive layup, midrange jumpers and a 3-pointer. The run gave the Wildcats a 55-48 lead and Saint Mary’s never led again.

Arizona shot 59.1 percent from the field in the second half.

Markkanen finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Trier scored 14.

Jock Landale battled with Markkanen throughout and had his 17th double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels. Teammate Calvin Hermanson added 14 points.

—Kareem Copeland reporting from Salt Lake City.

___

9:45 p.m.

No. 4 seed Florida closed the first half with a 12-0 run and has a 31-17 lead against fifth-seeded Virginia at the break.

Justin Leon leads the way with eight points and five rebounds for the Gators. Teammate Devin Robinson, who scored 24 points in the opening round, has seven points and eight boards.

The Gators post players are clearly taking advantage of Isaiah Wilkins’ absence.

Wilkins, the Cavaliers’ leading rebounder and best defender, is doubtful to play because of strep throat.

Virginia has a season-low 17 points at halftime, having missing 21 of 28 shots and going 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

— Mark Long reporting from Orlando, Florida.

___

9:33 p.m.

Kelan Martin scored 19 points, and Butler limited Middle Tennessee’s athletic scorers with smothering defense in a 74-65 victory Saturday night to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs (25-8) are going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011, when they wrapped up back-to-back appearances in the national title game.

Andrew Chrabascz added 15 points for fourth-seeded Butler, including a 3 with 3:25 left that snapped a 7-0 run for Middle Tennessee to get the lead back to 62-56.

The senior forward played an even more important role in leading a sterling defensive effort for the Bulldogs.

Conference USA player of the year JaCorey Williams finished with 20 points, but had to work hard for nearly every bucket for No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee (31-5).

Giddy Potts, who averaged nearly 16 points a game this year, was held scoreless, going 0 of 8 from the field.

—Genaro Armas reporting from Milwaukee

___

8:59 p.m.

Arizona starting guard Rawle Alkins has gone to the locker room with an apparent hand injury. The freshman left midway through the first half after doubling over in pain. Video showed Alkins headed to the locker room, then leaving it and heading down the hallway of the arena. He still has not returned to the bench.

Alkins averages 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He scored a career-high 20 in the first-round win over South Dakota.

The Wildcats were trailing St. Mary’s 24-16 late in the opening half.

—Kareem Copeland reporting from Salt Lake City.

___

8:50 p.m.

Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (strep throat) is in uniform, but not taking part in pre-game warmups.

Wilkins, the team’s leading rebounder, was listed as doubtful to play Saturday against fourth-seeded Florida. The 6-foot-7 junior is averaging 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds. He also leads the team in blocks (43) and steals (33).

Wilkins played just five minutes in the team’s opening-round win.

— Mark Long reporting from Orlando, Florida.

___

8:39 p.m.

UCLA coach Steve Alford says freshman point guard Lonzo Ball is just fine after a hard fall in the Bruins’ opener against Kent State.

Ball was injured late in the first half when he was undercut and landed on his right hip. He came up limping, but stayed in the game and finished it. Ball was expected to practice on Saturday and Alford said he would be close to 100 percent for UCLA’s game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

UCLA also may get freshman forward Ike Anigbogu back for Sunday’s game. He sprained his foot in practice early in the week and didn’t play against Kent State. Alford said he was close to playing in that game and should be ready to go against the Bearcats.

-John Marshall reporting from Sacramento, California.

___

8:23 p.m.

NCAA spokesman David Worlock released a statement Saturday saying that the officials missed a call with just under 5 minutes left in a second-round game between top-seeded Gonzaga and Northwestern.

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins put his arm through the rim to block a shot, which the NCAA says should have been called basket interference. Replays showed Collins violated the rule and that Northwestern should have been awarded the bucket.

Three seconds later, Northwestern coach Chris Collins was given a technical foul for coming on to the floor to argue while the ball was in play.

Gonzaga went on to win 79-73.

___

8:05 p.m.

Butler is beating another opponent in the NCAA Tournament with a barrage of 3-pointers.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs started 6 of 9 from behind the arc to take a 36-31 lead on 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee at halftime. Avery Woodson is 2 of 3 from the 3-point line in the first half. He was 5 of 7 from behind the line in the first half of the first-round win over Winthrop.

Middle Tennessee was able to chip away at a 13-point deficit to get within 5.

—Genaro Armas reporting from Milwaukee.

___

8:03 p.m.

UPSET ALERT: No. 3 seed Florida State is on the verge of an early exit against a double-digit seed.

The Seminoles trail 11th-seeded Xavier 74-53 with about 7 minutes remaining in their West Region game in Orlando, Florida.

The Musketeers have controlled the tempo, the scoreboard and, most notably, the 3-point line for much of the night. Xavier is 10-of-15 shooting from behind the arc, making seven more from that range than FSU.

It would be a disappointing ending for coach Leonard Hamilton’s team, which tied its highest seeding in program history and has two players projected to be first-round picks in the NBA draft.

—Mark Long reporting from Orlando, Florida.

___

8 p.m.

Top-seeded Gonzaga fought off a wild Northwestern comeback for a 79-73 victory Saturday night with help from an untimely technical foul on Wildcats coach Chris Collins.

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga’s Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon’s shot with 4:54 left.

There was no call, and Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.

Nigel Williams-Goss made both free throws, and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-12), in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, never got closer.

Williams-Goss led the Zags (34-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Collins and Jordan Mathews had 14 points each.

Bryant McIntosh, who hit the go-ahead free throws in Northwestern’s opening-round win, had 20 for the Wildcats and Vic Law had 18.

—Eddie Pells reporting from Salt Lake City.

___

7:15 p.m.

No. 11 seed Xavier is getting a complete team effort against third-seeded Florida State.

All eight guys who entered the game scored, helping the Musketeers build a 44-34 lead at halftime in the second round of the West Region.

Sean O’Mara leads Xavier with 9 points off the bench. But the main reason the Musketeers are on top is because they are 5 of 7 from 3-point range. The Seminoles are 1 for 8 from behind the arc.

FSU trailed by 15 points early, but Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Dwayne Bacon helped the Seminoles recover — albeit briefly. Rathan-Mayes has 11 points and Bacon 10 at the break.

— Mark Long reporting from Orlando, Florida.

___

6:30 p.m.

Villanova coach Jay Wright just headed for the arena exit where the team bus is parked after the No. 1-seeded Wildcat’ 65-62 loss to Wisconsin.

An arena security guard greeted Wright and said: “Have a safe trip home.”

Wright looked up and with a polite smile responded by saying, “Thank you.”

And then the security guard said something Wright nor anyone else at Villanova might ever want to hear: “Come back any time.”

The security guard was simply being polite, not realizing the Wildcats’ tournament history in Buffalo.

In 2014, Villanova was a No. 2 seed when it was knocked out in the second round by seventh-seeded and eventual champion Connecticut.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo.

___

6:20 p.m.

Northwestern’s dream season could be ending shortly.

The Wildcats are being outmanned by Gonzaga through the first half.

The top-seeded Bulldogs lead 38-20.

Nigel Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists — three of which have come on alley-oops.

Northwestern, in its first tournament in program history, is having trouble finding an open shot.

The Wildcats are 9 for 30 from the floor and have committed eight turnovers.

___

