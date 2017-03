The city of Chattanooga is planning to install a memorial for the Fallen 5.

City officials on Friday issued a call to artists across the country, kicking off a process that will lead to the installation of a memorial near the Naval Operations Support Center where the shootings occurred.

Mayor Andy Berke’s memorial committee aims to raise $750,000 for the project through grants and donations.

Organizers expect more than 100 artists to apply for the opportunity to design it.