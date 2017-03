March 19, 2017, 9:43 AM | There are few cities as infinitely bright as Las Vegas, but there are also few cities as glaringly temporary. Every time the Strip gets a facelift, it loses one of its iconic neon signs, which for decades have lit up the desert like a giant welcome mat. Thankfully, a few stars of the city’s Golden Age have been preserved. Lee Cowan visits the Neon Museum.