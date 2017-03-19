House fire possible arson

The Hamilton County sheriff’s department is investigating a possible arson tonight.

Firefighters arrived at a home in Harrison on Greenwood road about 2PM.

The house was fully engulfed with flames when crews arrived.

The fire spread towards a detached garage and burned on one side.

The homeowner says she was in her office when she noticed flames outside her window.

Officials say the house was abandoned….and they were able to contain the fire to the structure.

Homeowner, Michael Scoggams considers it a total loss at 60-thousand dollars.

“It’s all gone now. I raised both of my sons in it. ‘Til I put another house up there…a lot of memories in it.”

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.