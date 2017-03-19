High school leaders compete in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The annual ‘Future Business Leaders of America’ of Tennessee brought it’s best and brightest to Chattanooga today.

There are over 230,000 members and it is the largest career student organization in the world.

There are about 7,500 members in the state of Tennessee.

Teachers and advisers coach the youth in Leadership Development, participate in Academic Competitions, and Community Service.

“This has prepared me to network. It’s allowed me to make communicate with people I would have never been able to talk to and it’s allowed me to better my communication skills in general,” said Cassietta Jones of Memphis, Tenn.

Sunshine Combs is from Dover, Tenn. She said, “Before I couldn’t even talk in front of people and now we’re about to do a conference where we’re about to speak in front of 2,000 people.”

Jones will be attending Dillard University to become a CIA agent.

Combs says she wants to be Tennessee’s next Governor.