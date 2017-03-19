Garbage truck driver arrested after truck strikes several cars

PADUCAH, Ky. —  At least six people were injured and a garbage truck driver was arrested after the truck traveled the wrong way on an interstate highway and struck several vehicles, police in Kentucky say. 

Media outlets report police pursued the truck, which traveled east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 before crossing the median into eastbound traffic and crashing Friday. 

Some of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, State Police Trooper Jody Cash said in a news release. 

The statement said 23-year-old truck driver Dalton M. Lampley of Calvert City was arrested on multiple counts including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill said seven passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were hit by the truck.

Concerning the pursuit this afternoon with the large truck, it is worth mentioning and recognizing how this dangerous…

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. on Friday, March 17, 2017

