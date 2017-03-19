Free hike debuts at Booker T. Washington State Park

A new free hike debuted this morning at the Booker T. Washington State Park.

The park coordinates four signature hikes per year.

This new one ran like a scavenger hunt.

The guide educated participants on hiker safety and how to identify invasive species plants.

Booker T. Washington Park Ranger Robert Thomas explains that, “Mostly we’re talking about your Chinese Privet or Japanese Privet. Your talking about mimosa trees. These are trees that are transplanted here by way of birds.”

About 30 people showed up for the excursion.