Former NC police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he’s disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Former Greenville police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris. He says he supports the officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, but he believes his 90-minute detention was unreasonable.

In a Facebook post, he says a customs officer told him that his name “was used as an alias by someone on some watch list.”

The 52-year-old Aden says he became a naturalized U.S. citizen at the age of 10 when he was an Italian citizen.

Customs and Border Patrol officials didn’t immediately comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

6 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Endangered Child Found: Case Resolved
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now