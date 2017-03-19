Former NC police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he’s disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Former Greenville police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris. He says he supports the officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, but he believes his 90-minute detention was unreasonable.

In a Facebook post, he says a customs officer told him that his name “was used as an alias by someone on some watch list.”

The 52-year-old Aden says he became a naturalized U.S. citizen at the age of 10 when he was an Italian citizen.

Customs and Border Patrol officials didn’t immediately comment.

