Fashion's Betsey Johnson

| A Betsey Johnson fashion show can seem a bit like a three-ring circus with as much action behind-the-scenes as there is on the runway. And every show concludes with Johnson’s signature move: A cartwheel on the runway. It’s no small feat for the 74-year-old. Since the 1960s, the maniacally free-spirited designer’s clothes have been the uniform for folks that didn’t want to look like everyone else. Serena Altschul gets a glimpse into Johnson’s world.

