Crash, Critical Injury at Parkridge Hospital

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were notified late last evening about a motor vehicle crash at Parkridge Hospital, specifically at 2300 McCallie Avenue.

The vehicle, a Ford F-150, was traveling north on South Watkins Street when it jumped the sidewalk, crossed the South Watkins and McCallie intersection, and crashed through Parkridge Hospital’s locked gate.

The driver, Cassanova Lee, 40, was transported by Hamilton County EMS with critical, but stable injuries.

The crash caused a temporary power shortage to the hospital.

CPD’s Traffic Division is actively investigating and ask anyone with further information, call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.