Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A small group of protesters flew a large Confederate flag from the top of a parking garage next to the arena where two men’s NCAA Tournament games are being played.

The group arrived Sunday morning, raising the flag from the back of a pickup truck. They planned to stay throughout the games and be on grounds as fans arrived at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Protesters say they hope to make their presence known to the NCAA. The governing body lifted its ban against South Carolina holding championships in 2015.

In 2002, the NAACP held a march in downtown Greenville to protest the state flying the flag on Statehouse grounds during the NCAA regionals at the arena.

On Sunday, North Carolina plays Arkansas followed by Duke against South Carolina.

