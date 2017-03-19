Chuck Berry fans can look forward to new album as they mourn

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Fans mourning Chuck Berry’s death can look forward to an album of mostly new material expected this year.

The 90-year-old Berry died Saturday at his home near St. Louis. Berry’s songs include the classics “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Friend Joe Edwards says he’s heard the new album Berry announced in October. Edwards calls it “sensational.”

Edwards owns the St. Louis club where Berry performed regularly and says he’ll miss his friend tremendously. The first single off the new album was scheduled before Berry’s death to be released in the next few weeks.

Funeral arrangements hadn’t been announced Sunday. One of Berry’s representatives, Matt Hanks, said he didn’t have any new information about the release plans for the “Chuck” album.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Guns on campus bill becomes law without Haslam signature
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now