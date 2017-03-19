Ceremony to Remember Lynching of Ed Johnson

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Few events in Chattanooga have touched American history more than the lynching of Ed Johnson from the Walnut Street Bridge on March 19th, 1906, says “The Ed Johnson Project,” an organization which seeks to promote racial healing.

All are invited to attend the anniversary ceremony today to commemorate Ed Johnson’s life, while also remembering the events surrounding his death. It begins at 2pm at the south end of the Walnut Street Bridge and will include remarks, readings, interpretive dance, and the laying of a wreath at the site of the lynching.

“The case around the Ed Johnson incident would go to be one of the most vital and important chapters in United States history,” said Eric Atkins, a leading member of the project.

For more information on the project, visit www.theedjohnsonproject.com.

Photo Credit: Jeromie Huffine, 2011

