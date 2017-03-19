Betsey Johnson on the runway

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson accepts the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City.

Of her success she told CBS News’ Serena Altschul, “To me, it’s just a lot of good luck and the talent and the work. But the luck for me has been the most important.”

For more info:

betseyjohnson.com

Follow @xoBetseyJohnson on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube



By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan