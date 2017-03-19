Allergists very busy after early start of allergy season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One local allergist says our pollen season this year is worse than before.

Chattanooga Allergy Clinic Co-Owner Dr. Todd Levin says that allergies started mid-February, which is very early for this season.

He says patients are suffering from runny nose, congestion and he is dealing with more asthma cases.

Levin anticipates within the next few weeks, tree pollen will be a lot worse.

“We’ve been much, much busier than normal. Our phone lines are ringing off the hook and patients are even sicker than usual,” Dr. Levin said.

Patients are coming in for more agressive treatments, like prescription medication and allergy shots

