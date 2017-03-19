St. Elmo house fire; possible hoarding

A house fire in St. Elmo happened around 7AM Saturday.

Chattanooga Fire Department, along with several other agencies, responded to the home on 1300 block of West 46th Street.

A possible hoarding situation caused difficulty for firefighters as they fought their way to the fire in the home.

One resident says it may have started in the kitchen, where potatoes were boiling.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Losses are estimated at $40,000.

The cause is still under investigation.