The world’s fastest growing religion? Islam

(CNN) – Islam is the world’s fastest growing religion – and not just in Muslim majority nations: 10% of all Europeans are projected to be members of the Muslim faith by 2050, according to a recent Pew Research Center study.

The study estimates that from 2010 to 2050, Muslims will have increased across the world by 73%, followed by Christians who are projected to grow by 35% during the same time period, and Hindus at 34%.
That means that Islam — currently the world’s second-largest religion — will surpass Christianity as the world’s biggest religion by the end of the century, the study projects.
Why? Muslim women have more children, on average — 3.1 children compared to 2.3 for all other religious groups combined, Pew says. Also, those of the Muslim faith tend to be, on average, seven years younger than non-Muslims.
There’s not a whole lot new in the findings from what Pew reported in 2015. This year’s annual survey also sheds light on how Muslims are perceived around the world, including American views on Islam today compared to 2002 by political party. The study finds the people they surveyed who lean Republican had a more negative view of Muslims in the United States than in 2002, a year after the 9/11 attacks, while the opposite was true for those who lean Democrat.
The status of Muslims in the United States has been front and center with President Donald Trump’s travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries being temporarily blocked by two federal judges. They cited Trump’s statements about Muslims during his campaign for president as part of their rulings.
Last year, Trump told CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “I think Islam hates us.”
The new ban was announced earlier this month and was set to take effect Thursday. It would have banned people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.
  • Ilpalazzo

    yeah but it’s not taking into account the number of muslims decreased after the failed Islamic Revolution in Europe in 2032, which dwindled its numbers to close to 2%. Plus its not taking into account the gradual decrease of muslims in muslim lands after the US reduced its oil consumption from them followed Shia vs Sunni strife escalating in 2025 (which continued past 2050, and what prompted the muslims in Western lands to start their ‘revolution’). By 2050, Islam will be contained again to its own lands and less than there are now by a large %.

