Wild buzzer shot isn't enough to give Okla. State victory over Michigan

Oklahoma State lost a tough one to Michigan, but the Cowboys’ financial backers won in the process.

The battle looked settled when Michigan’s D.J. Wilson made two free throws with four seconds left for a 92-88 lead — and also gave Michigan a cover with the 2.5-point spread favoring the Wolverines, CBS Sports reports.

That was until Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans drilled a deep 3-pointer as the final buzzer sounded. The seventh-seeded Wolverines entered the game as a 2.5-point favorite. Evans’ heave – his only made 3-pointer in a game in which he finished with 23 points – meant the 10th-seeded Cowboys covered the spread.

Not only an intriguing matchup, so there was some serious money on the game. In fact, at one Vegas book, the shot reportedly shifted more than six figures in wagers.

In other March Madness news, UCLA pulled away late for a 97-80 victory over scrappy Kent State on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament South Region.

UCLA (30-4) jumped out to a 14-point lead in the opening minutes, only to have its defensive issues rise up again. The third-seeded Bruins had numerous breakdowns and let Kent State claw back into it by halftime, eventually stretching the lead midway through the second half.

Lonzo Ball and Aaron Holiday each had 15 points for UCLA, which will face No. 6 seed Cincinnati in the second round on Sunday.