Weather Update: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After a wet start early, the weekend looking good!



After an early morning passing shower, drier and breezy weather moves in for Saturday. Decreasing clouds will lead to lots of afternoon sunshine and highs near 70. Clear and chilly weather expected for Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Sunday with highs near 62.

Partly cloudy and warmer for Monday with highs around 70. More clouds and some showers move through on Tuesday as drier and cooler weather moves in for the middle of the week with highs afternoon highs closer to 60. Pretty quiet weather is forecast for the second half of next week with another storm system for the beginning of next week.

Get ready for the official start of Springtime for the beginning of next week.