W.H.: Secret Service responds after person “jumped bike rack”

Last Updated Mar 18, 2017 1:41 PM EDT

The Secret Service responded on Saturday after an individual jumped a bike rack near the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Spicer said on Twitter that the incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Individual jumped bike rack on Pennsylvania Ave, not @WhiteHouse fence. Great response by @SecretService,” Spicer tweeted.

President Trump was spending the weekend away from the White House at his Florida estate.

Last week, an intruder was arrested on the other side of the White House near the South Portico entrance after making it over three fences, the Secret Service said Friday. The agency said the man was on the White House grounds for 17 minutes before he was in custody.

