Vlhova holds off Shiffrin for slalom win at World Cup Finals

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova celebrates after the second run of a women’s World Cup slalom ski race Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Nathan Bilow)

(AP) — Petra Vlhova of Slovakia stole the show from new overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin, finding another speed near the bottom to win a slalom race at World Cup Finals on Saturday.

Vlhova finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 32 seconds as she eclipsed the American by 0.24 seconds. Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter was third.

It was Vlhova’s first World Cup win since Dec. 13, 2015, in Sweden. She led Shiffrin by 0.07 seconds after the morning run.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin wrapped up the overall World Cup title when Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec didn’t race the slalom. Shiffrin becomes the fifth American ski racer to win the overall crown, joining Phil Mahre (1981-83), Tamara McKinney (1983), Bode Miller (2005, 2008) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-10, 2012).

Shiffrin already secured the season-long slalom title.