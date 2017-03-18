Theft, Insurance Fraud Indictment of Grundy County Man

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Tracy City man on insurance fraud charges.

After looking into fraud allegations involving Grundy County insurance agent Troy E. Shrum, 46, TBI agents discovered that between December 2010 and November 2015 he received money from several customers intended to pay their insurance policy premiums.

Those payments were never forwarded to the insurance provider, causing their policies to be cancelled.

Charged with two counts of Theft of Property and two counts of Insurance Fraud, Shrum turned himself in yesterday and was booked into the Grundy County Jail. He was then released after posting a $7,500 bond.