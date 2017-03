March 18, 2017, 8:46 AM | British-native Laura Marling learned how to play guitar at 6 years old. She was signed to a record contract at 16, and by 20, she was awarded the U.S. equivalent of the Grammy, the Brit Award for best female artist. Seven years later, she joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform from her sixth full-length studio album, “Semper Femina.”