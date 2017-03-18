Juvenile Shot, Incident on Manor Drive

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) was informed a juvenile showed up to a local hospital after being shot yesterday afternoon.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, suffered a single gunshot wound that was considered non-life-threatening.

No suspect information or location of the shooting was provided, although officers were able to connect the victim to a shots fired call that occurred in the 3900 block of Manor Drive. This was shortly before the juvenile was admitted for treatment.

The victim has several outstanding attachments and once discharged from the hospital, was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.




