Howard School Band Director Suspended

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – In response to media inquiries, the Hamilton County Department of Education has confirmed their decision to suspended Howard High School Band Director, Dexter Bell.

“HCDE takes allegations of failure to report child abuse very seriously,” said Communications Coordinator Amy Katcher in a statement.

Law enforcement and the Department of Children’s Services have been notified. The Hamilton County Department of Education is also continuing a investigation.

Mr. Bell was previously suspended in 2015 for insubordination.

