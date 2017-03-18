Here’s why Honey Nut Cheerios pulled its mascot

Wildflowers create bee-friendly habitats where they can collect pollen and nectar, and feed their young.

Bees have been losing their flower-rich homes in recent decades.

There are a number of reasons for the crash of pollinator bees worldwide. Mainly, those are habitat loss (nearly 40% of all land is used for agriculture, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization), climate change (the land that’s left is changing, and this is shrinking the ranges of some bees) and rampant chemical use.