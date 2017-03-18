Green aurora marks St. Patrick's Day in space

From high above Earth on the International Space Station, one NASA astronaut sent a special message for those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, Doug Wheelock tweeted a gorgeous image of dawn breaking with a green aurora shining over Ireland. Framed against the pitch black backdrop of space, the image is a beautiful sight to behold.

Crowned with a breaking dawn and green aurora; Hello Ireland…from space! Happy #StPatricksDay! Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh! #Eire 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/pBTVfEzDAS — Doug Wheelock (@Astro_Wheels) March 17, 2017

“Crowned with a breaking dawn and green aurora; Hello Ireland…from space!” Wheelock tweeted under his handle @Astro_Wheels. He then added Happy St. Patrick’s Day wishes in Irish Gaelic, wishing Irish Earthlings “Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh!” including the hashtag “#Eire,” which is Irish for Ireland.

This isn’t the first time Wheelock has commemorated the holiday with a stunning space photo. In fact, he’s made it something of a tradition. Check out some of his past otherworldly St. Patrick’s Day messages below.

Hello, Ireland…from space! Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh! pic.twitter.com/T9o8j0u0Zo — Doug Wheelock (@Astro_Wheels) March 17, 2014

Ireland and UK bedazzled with green aurora – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! “May the rains fall soft upon your fields…” 🍀 pic.twitter.com/6hNtmUWy06 — Doug Wheelock (@Astro_Wheels) March 17, 2015