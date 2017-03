March 18, 2017, 7:50 AM | Environmental activists may have gained some allies this week, as a group of 17 Republican members of Congress signed a resolution acknowledging humans’ impact on climate change. They called for immediate action to address the issue. They are breaking with President Trump, who has called climate change a hoax. One of the sponsors, Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the resolution.