From the archive: Architect Hugh Hardy

March 18, 2017, 6:43 PM | Architect Hugh Hardy has renewed and restored many of New York City’s best-known landmarks and public spaces, from the New Amsterdam and New Victory Theatres near Times Square, to the fabled Radio City Music Hall. As he explained to Rita Braver, he did not try to alter the Music Hall’s Art Deco-era design. “Nobody could be so arrogant as to think they can improve Radio City. It can’t be done!” he said. Originally broadcast October 3, 1999.