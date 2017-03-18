From the archive: Architect Hugh Hardy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Architect Hugh Hardy has renewed and restored many of New York City’s best-known landmarks and public spaces, from the New Amsterdam and New Victory Theatres near Times Square, to the fabled Radio City Music Hall. As he explained to Rita Braver, he did not try to alter the Music Hall’s Art Deco-era design. “Nobody could be so arrogant as to think they can improve Radio City. It can’t be done!” he said. Originally broadcast October 3, 1999.

Share:

Related Videos

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Increase in Auto Crimes Lead to CPD Awareness Campaign
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols LB Colton Jumper Receives Another Year of Eligibility
Read More»
Ooltewah Coach
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Ooltewah Beats Central in HS Baseball 9-3
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now